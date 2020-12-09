G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

