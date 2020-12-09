Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) alerts:

GAU stock opened at C$1.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.84, a current ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.83 million and a PE ratio of 18.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.