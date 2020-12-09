Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $266.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

