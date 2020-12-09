Generation Bio Co.’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 9th

Generation Bio’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 9th. Generation Bio had issued 10,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $199,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.68. Generation Bio has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,187,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,098,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

