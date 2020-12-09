Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $11.73.

Genius Brands International Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

