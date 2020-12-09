Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 987,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 135.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,346,000 after acquiring an additional 680,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 504,506 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $54,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,376,000 after buying an additional 297,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2,346.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 284,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $181.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $210.88.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

