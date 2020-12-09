Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.75% of Grubhub worth $184,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,019 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $253,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $905,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,683. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

GRUB stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

