Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

