Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.42% of Highwoods Properties worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 44,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

