Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $251,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,385. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

