Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $251,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,657 shares of company stock worth $4,971,385. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

