Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 39,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE HST opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

