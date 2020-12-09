Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.54

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.54 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 928108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.48.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

