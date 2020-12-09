IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,468,000 after purchasing an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.