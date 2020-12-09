Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 274,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.