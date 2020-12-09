InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

InspireMD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 222,223 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

