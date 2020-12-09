InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $0.37 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 222,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

