International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $180,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

