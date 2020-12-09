Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVAC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Intevac by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intevac by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intevac by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intevac by 28.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

