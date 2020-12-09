Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intevac in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.56.

IVAC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Intevac has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 375.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 95.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

