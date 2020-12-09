Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,850 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.56.

INTU opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

