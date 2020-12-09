Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 30,519.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 280.9% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 49,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.56.

Shares of INTU opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.87. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

