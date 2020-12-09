Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.81-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.4 billion.Intuit also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.87. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.39.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
