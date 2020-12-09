Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.81-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.4 billion.Intuit also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.87. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.39.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

