Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.25-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.935-1.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.87. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.39.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

