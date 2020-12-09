Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.810-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.
INTU opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.69 and a 200-day moving average of $317.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $391.56.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
