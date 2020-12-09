Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.810-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

INTU opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.69 and a 200-day moving average of $317.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $391.56.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

