Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.935-1.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.87. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

