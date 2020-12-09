IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 198.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,935 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of IQV opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

