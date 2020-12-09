Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

IRM stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

