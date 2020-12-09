iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.94

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $342.94 and last traded at $342.94, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.52 and its 200 day moving average is $302.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,251,000 after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,524,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 111,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,387 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

