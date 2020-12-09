iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158,878 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $72.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

