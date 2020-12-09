Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $31.75 on Friday. Jamf has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

