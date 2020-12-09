Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,512,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,385,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.