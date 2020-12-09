Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.00

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 119364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The company has a market cap of £183.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.26.

About Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.