KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $38.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.18.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $39.74 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

