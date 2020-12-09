Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $19,902,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.