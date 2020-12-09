Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

