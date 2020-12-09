La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 256,246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

