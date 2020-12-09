Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $202.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $218.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

