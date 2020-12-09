Lufax Holding Ltd’s (NYSE:LU) Quiet Period To End on December 9th

Lufax’s (NYSE:LU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 9th. Lufax had issued 175,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $2,362,500,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During Lufax’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LU. Bank of America began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of LU stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

