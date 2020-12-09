Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.00

Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.02 ($0.18), with a volume of 388531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.24 million and a P/E ratio of -18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

In other news, insider Robert Lojszczyk bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88). Also, insider John Andrew Davis purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60). Insiders purchased a total of 2,829,375 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,750 over the last ninety days.

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

