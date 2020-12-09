MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNKD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.90 on Friday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,314,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 747,580 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

