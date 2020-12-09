MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.14. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in MannKind by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

