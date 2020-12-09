MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $73.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,378. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MasTec by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MasTec by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MasTec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MasTec by 526.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

