Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $340.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.82.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

