McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $65.21 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

