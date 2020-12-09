MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of MetLife worth $200,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $11,218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

