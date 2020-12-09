Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MWK stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

