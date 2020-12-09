MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,813.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,335 shares of company stock worth $93,480,055. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.46.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

