MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $341.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $341.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.77.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,335 shares of company stock worth $93,480,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MongoDB by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $271,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MongoDB by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 131.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

