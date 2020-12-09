MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $328.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $328.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.77.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,335 shares of company stock worth $93,480,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MongoDB by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,326,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

